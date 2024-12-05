MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 21.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 24.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Avnet

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.