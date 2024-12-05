Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,986 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 368.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 781,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 615,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 458,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 92.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 853,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 410,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 297.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 522,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 391,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 32.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

