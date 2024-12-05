MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in Lumentum by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 377,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent Retort sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $3,733,879.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,205,542.80. This represents a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,696.37. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,428. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

LITE opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.36. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

