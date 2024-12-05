Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,821,000 after purchasing an additional 509,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,056 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,053,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 73.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 101,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.48 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

