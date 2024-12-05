MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 288,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $14,335,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,363 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

