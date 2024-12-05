MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JHG. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

