Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

