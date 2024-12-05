Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.