Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 5,675 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average is $187.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

