Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 16,345 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,870,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,987,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,716,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 9.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 435,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 472,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,815 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

