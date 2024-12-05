Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,081,000 after purchasing an additional 216,044 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,589,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,559,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 290,510 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

