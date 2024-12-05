PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PTC were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its position in PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after purchasing an additional 650,990 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of PTC by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after purchasing an additional 94,046 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,681,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,418 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC opened at $201.19 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.48 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

