Townsquare Capital LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after acquiring an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 232.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,479,000 after acquiring an additional 277,084 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.03, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

