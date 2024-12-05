Townsquare Capital LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Generac by 95.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Generac by 79.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Generac by 17.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $182.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

