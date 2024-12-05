Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 49,501.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,387,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.33.

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $540.66 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.55 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.58 and a 200-day moving average of $493.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.