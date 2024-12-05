Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $438,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica
In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.