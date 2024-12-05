Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $438,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after acquiring an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.41. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.84.

Get Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.