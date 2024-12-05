Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,242 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

