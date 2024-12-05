3,694 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth about $366,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 26.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 22.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $123.92. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $136.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This trade represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

