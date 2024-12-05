Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,843,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

PFGC stock opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,809,386.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,387.04. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

