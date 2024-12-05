Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after acquiring an additional 907,972 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,469,000 after acquiring an additional 786,897 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $85.42 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

