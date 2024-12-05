Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $494,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Celsius by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Celsius by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.97 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

