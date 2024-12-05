Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 155 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 988,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 717,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Bank of America raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

