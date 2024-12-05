Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

