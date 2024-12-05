Fmr LLC Has $114.75 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,330 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $114,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

