Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,590. The trade was a 32.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,820 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,746 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $97.63 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.