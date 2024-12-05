Townsquare Capital LLC Has $461,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,809 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 810,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 574,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 491,477 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 470,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,842.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 450,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

