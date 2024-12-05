Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 35,496 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 129.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,873. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

