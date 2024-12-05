Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 725,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.