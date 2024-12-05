Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 1,389 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 61,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 24,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $220.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

