BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 6,172 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 416.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $315.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.67.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $339.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.82 and its 200 day moving average is $291.84. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $240.36 and a 52 week high of $343.92.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.89 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total value of $3,260,764.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,021,638.56. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,839,707. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

