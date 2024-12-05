Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,368 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $2,125,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,553,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,866,984.34. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 1.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

