BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 77,407 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 3,015.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,407 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.23% of Harrow worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harrow by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of HROW stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Harrow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HROW. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Harrow from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Harrow Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

