BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 2,543 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in GDS were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in GDS by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,952 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GDS by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 125,395 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in GDS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 338,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in GDS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

