BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 87,654 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.