BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $13,725,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 7,954.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 289,144 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.