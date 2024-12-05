Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $214,000 Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 95.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $788,631.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,969.22. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $170,203.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,696.01. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,697. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Up 1.5 %

City stock opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. City Holding has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts expect that City Holding will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. City’s payout ratio is 40.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of City in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on City

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.