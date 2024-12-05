Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $235,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,776,000 after buying an additional 240,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,453,000 after buying an additional 342,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,260,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,339,000 after buying an additional 168,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 624,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $69.11 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $421.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,684.23. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at $71,170,189.32. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,205. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.