D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 1,410 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $165.06 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

