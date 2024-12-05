Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 213.5% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 717,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 2,868.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 471,399 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.90.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This represents a 10.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.