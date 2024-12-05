Quantbot Technologies LP Has $290,000 Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 831.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 103,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 146,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is -15.75%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

