Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 23,925 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 982.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak purchased 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $29,921.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,671.04. The trade was a 23.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas H. Werner purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,824.97. The trade was a 52.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

