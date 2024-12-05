D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 975 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

