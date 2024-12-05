KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stake Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

