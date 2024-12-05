D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BancFirst by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in BancFirst by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,670.24. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 10,543 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,334,532.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,564 shares in the company, valued at $197,971.12. This represents a 87.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,054 shares of company stock worth $18,507,146 over the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

