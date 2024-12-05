Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Holdings Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nova were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Nova by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Nova by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,273,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,422,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Nova by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 647,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nova by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Nova by 2,733.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.80.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI stock opened at $189.76 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.42 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.14.

Nova Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.