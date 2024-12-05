Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 18,172 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 1.8 %

VALE stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

