D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,352 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 21.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 3.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.