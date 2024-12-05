Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,308,000 after buying an additional 224,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,161,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,638,000 after buying an additional 51,640 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after buying an additional 152,574 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,126,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 198,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 54.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 320,234 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $135,850. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

