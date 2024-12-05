agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,214,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,712,991 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.85% of agilon health worth $110,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 17,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. This trade represents a 42.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Read Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.