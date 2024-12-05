Fmr LLC Acquires 2,497,689 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 166.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $117,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chewy by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 256,275 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,047,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Chewy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

